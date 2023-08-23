Western Advocate
Home/News/Education
Photos

See the photos as Bathurst West Public School celebrates Book Week

Updated August 24 2023 - 8:40am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST West Public School students came dressed in their favourite characters for the annual Book Week parade on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.