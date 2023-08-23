BATHURST West Public School students came dressed in their favourite characters for the annual Book Week parade on Wednesday.
Hundreds of students paraded their costumes, with their fellow peers, parents and family members watching on.
There were two separate parades - for junior classes (kindergarten to year 2) and senior classes (year 3-6) - in the morning, with plenty of Harry Potter-themed dress-ups, princesses and superheroes.
This year's Book Week theme is Read, Grow, Desire, with the featured artist Matt Oatley.
Organised by the Children's Book Council of Australia, Book Week has been running since 1945.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.