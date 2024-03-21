Coming soon: council approves release of first blocks in new subdivision

NEARLY 100 lots of residential land are almost ready to hit the market.
Bathurst council has approved the release of 91 lots in Windy 1100, a new residential subdivision that has been under construction since early 2023.
It will be the first major land release by the council in around four years.
In recent history, the council has relied on a ballot system to sell its blocks of land, however, that won't be the only method employed for Windy 1100.
While single service lots will be sold via ballot, the council will use a tender process to sell dual serviced lots.
Dual service lots allow two dwellings to be built on the one parcel of land.
All the land will be sold as unregistered parcels, requiring the completion of the sale after the land has been registered with Land Registry Services.
Builders terms will not be available on the lots for sale in stage one of Windy 1100.
Council's general manager, David Sherley, has been approved to finalise the lot sale prices and process once registration has occurred.
A timeline for when the land will become available has not been announced, but Mr Sherley told the Western Advocate: "We expect to start selling them in the near future."
At this stage, Bathurst council has not confirmed how much the lots will hit the market for.
It is understood pricing will be in line with other lots currently for sale.
The lowest advertised price for a block of land in Bathurst is $159,000, with that particular lot also located in Windradyne.
Most blocks of land in Bathurst range in price between $300,000 and $400,000.
