Western Advocatesport
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

Batters in spotlight: Saints must fire with willow in grand final clash

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated March 22 2024 - 2:34pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WILL it be one of St Pat's Old Boys' in-form batters who write themselves into club folklore during the upcoming 2023-24 Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket grand final or will it be someone different?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

More from sports

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.