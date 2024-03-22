Batters in spotlight: Saints must fire with willow in grand final clash

WILL it be one of St Pat's Old Boys' in-form batters who write themselves into club folklore during the upcoming 2023-24 Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket grand final or will it be someone different?
Preferably, Pat's would love to see a team effort with the willow.
They'll likely need it if they're to get the better of defending champions Cavaliers in this weekend's decider.
Bailey Brien and Hugh Parsons have jointly done the heavy lifting for the Saints over their minor semi-final and preliminary final victories, and now the team as a whole need to step up to the occasion.
Pat's need to look no further than their previous game against Cavaliers for inspiration.
Five of the first six batters all hit at least 18 runs on their way to a convincing victory over Cavs at the Sportsground.
One St Pat's player on the hunt for a big grand final showing is Andrew Brown.
Brown knows there's an excellent performance within him, considering he had a great day out during the last game of the regular season.
His 75 off 146 helped the Saints achieve the crucial win they needed over Orange City to ensure their place in the BOIDC finals series.
It hasn't quite been the 2023-24 season, on an individual level, that Brown had hoped for but he's been happy to see how well the team have applied themselves with bat and ball.
"It's not been too great for me apart from one game," he said.
"Hopefully things can come together for me and I can get a bit of luck.
"Bailey's been a standout all year and since Hugh has come on board midway through the year he's given us a big boost with our batting and bowling."
Brown was a part of the St Pat's Old Boys side two years ago who claimed the club's first BOIDC crown since 1995-96 (when they were the standalone St Pat's club).
The Pat's wicketkeeper came across to the club from Centennials Bulls for the 2019-20 BOIDC season and made a quick impact by scoring a then-best first grade total of 73 in a win over Kinross.
He's continued to be valuable member at the top of the Saints order, bringing a patience style with the bat that has often locked down on end of the pitch while his teammates tee off.
Brown said it's an amazing feeling to reach another grand final with the club.
"We've had a good season, especially with our depth being tested the last couple of weeks," he said.
"During the year we always felt like we had the team to get here. Not having Benny Parsons and Jay Webber, who have been key with the ball.
"Not having them hurts so we've had to go a different way about it, and really grind our way through it with the ball.
"I don't think losing those guys has changed our expectations at all. It's just made things that bit harder."
The grand final brings together the two latest BOIDC premiers, with the Saints hoping to add to their 2021-22 title and Cavs out to defend last season's premiership.
