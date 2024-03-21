When you can sign up to be in the ballot draw for new Windy 1100 land

IF you've ever dreamed of building a house in Windradyne, it's time to get in touch with Bathurst council.
The council has agreed to release the first 91 lots and will start to accept registrations for the ballot draw for the 72 single service lots from 8.30am on March 22, 2024.
"Council has made the decision to sell the lots off the plan, with settlement to occur following registration of the subdivision," mayor Jess Jennings said.
"We know the community is keen to see the land come onto the market, so council has made the decision to launch the sale process while the final works are undertaken and the registration process takes place.
"As the subdivision is still a work site, interested buyers can access information about the subdivision online and this will include photographs and drone footage."
Lots will range in price from $320,000 to $390,000.
An open morning will be held on April 2, 2024 for those wanting to see the site firsthand.
The 19 dual service lots in the first stage of Windy 1100 will be sold via a tender application process, which will open on March 22.
For more information visit www.windy1100.com.au.
