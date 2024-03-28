'It's the start of something': Project Elevate welcomes council support

PROJECT Elevate is moving closer towards its goal of improving Bathurst's tourism sector after a win with Bathurst council.
Councillor Ian North had put three notices of motion to the March 20, 2024 meeting, one of which was aimed at furthering the council's relationship with Project Elevate to generate better tourism outcomes.
In the motion, he asked the council to acknowledge the positive support for private sector destination marketing group, as well as work with it to develop a possible collaborative tourism working model.
He also asked for the council to consider business support for a Project Elevate type initiative in the 2024-25 budget.
During the meeting, Cr North said the motion was about finding out whether or not there is a better way to handle tourism marketing in Bathurst.
"It's not a question of we're not doing a good job, but can we do a better job?" he said.
"... We've always got to look at what we're doing."
The motion passed with six votes, with Cr Graeme Hanger voting against it, while deputy mayor Ben Fry and councillor Marg Hogan were absent from the chamber due to declarations of interest.
The resolution was good news for the Project Elevate team as it continues to work with the council on the way forward for tourism marketing and promotion.
One of the directors of Project Elevate, Nick Jones, said he was "super excited" the notice of motion passed.
"We've been working on getting to this stage for some time now, so it's a major milestone. It really is a step in the right direction for tourism in Bathurst," he said.
"It's the start of something."
Mr Jones said there is still work to be done, including developing structures for Project Elevate to "work collaboratively with the Bathurst Visitor Information Centre".
"But, now, with this acknowledgement of the councillors that this private entity is there to support and lead and drive outcomes for destination tourism, we're going to hit our strides and do some great work," he said.
Project Elevate is also hoping support in the 2024-25 council budget will be forthcoming, which would help the group to meet the goals in its business plan.
While the Project Elevate notice of motion was supported, Cr North was unable to get his other two notices of motion across the line at the March 20 meeting.
One was requesting a staff structure review, while the other was asking for a complete review of the council's process of road maintenance and repair.
The last time Bathurst council had an extensive staff structure review was in 2008, and Cr North felt it was time another one was conducted, particularly, following discussions of a special rate variation in 2023.
However, only mayor Jess Jennings and councillor Warren Aubin were willing to vote in favour of the motion.
The outcome was almost identical for the road maintenance and repair review, with just councillors North and Aubin supporting it.
Cr Smith felt the council was already doing this through its sustainability review, which includes a community survey on asset service levels.
"In my mind ... we've already started this process, so I feel - sorry, Cr North - that this is repeating what we've already adopted in February, 2024," he said.
