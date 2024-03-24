Western Advocate
Health

Reason behind lengthy Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre delays revealed

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
March 25 2024 - 4:30am
IT'S looking increasingly likely construction on the Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre (BIMC), if approved, won't commence until 2025, with the development application (DA) still yet to be lodged.

