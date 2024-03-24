Reason behind lengthy Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre delays revealed

IT'S looking increasingly likely construction on the Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre (BIMC), if approved, won't commence until 2025, with the development application (DA) still yet to be lodged.
The DA was expected to be lodged in July or August 2023, but eight months later the plans for the medical centre and car park are still being finalised.
And it's the four-storey car park that is holding up the process.
Garry Zauner, the managing director of Zauner Constructions, the company that would build the BIMC, said the parties are working to resolve the car parking arrangements on site.
"We've been working very closely with the community, NSW Planning and Bathurst council to pick up on all the enhancements and improvements to the design that have been dictated by that process," he said.
"Overarchingly, the last remaining hurdle to be overcome by the parties before the DA can be lodged is the resolution of the car parking arrangements to be provided on the site."
Further discussions have been required primarily due to funding.
The economy has undergone significant change since planning commenced on the BIMC, and that has affected parking provision.
"It's more around available funding than anything else, because the original agreement with council was that the BIMC would work with council to put its BIMC cars in the airspace over and above the existing car park," Mr Zauner said.
"It was then decided, at the inception of the project, that more public parking in that particular location would be preferred and council, and everyone, agreed that it was the smart thing to do to design a highest and best use for the car parking that could be made available on that site.
"The number of cars that was determined was about 900 as being the highest and best use. But, of course, that then needs to be funded and in the ensuing period since the original discussions things, economic and other factors, have got more difficult.
"There hasn't been any funding made available from other sources, such as government grants or the like, and so while the highest and best use has been maintained from the DA, BIMC need to agree with council the appropriate arrangements to flow from the BIMC providing its cars on the site for a lessor number of cars."
The council plans to contribute net $5 million towards the car park.
BIMC is also working with the Bathurst RSL Club on using the airspace above the existing car park to provide additional public parking spaces.
Bathurst council discussed the latest developments on the BIMC project during the confidential session of its March 20, 2024 ordinary meeting.
Mr Zauner said he understands the council is carefully considering "all of the options and all of the different outcomes that have been put to resolve this car parking issue".
This includes, he said, whether the council wishes to, or is able to, "provide any additional cars over and above the Bathurst medical centre cars".
The BIMC team anticipates it will receive feedback from the council over the next month or so, but Mr Zauner said the timing of the response will be a matter for the council.
If that response is forthcoming, it will allow for the DA to be lodged within the next couple of months.
At the March 20, 2024 council meeting, councillor Warren Aubin expressed his concern about the delays the BIMC project has had.
"This has been going on for long enough. We looked at turning the first sod this year and it's not going to happen," he said.
However, Mr Zauner remains hopeful of construction still being able to commence on site in 2024.
"It would be hoped that if the DA timing processes proceed as expected in the normal way, that work could begin before the end of the year, all other things being equal," he said.
While Cr Aubin is disappointed by the delays, he still believes the BIMC will be built one day.
"I am disappointed that it's still not gone through, but there is light at the end of the tunnel," he said.
"I'm quite optimistic that we still will get this facility happening sooner rather than later. It's just a matter of tying up a few loose ends and let the fun begin."
Mr Zauner feels the same way, even amid the difficult economic climate, which has seen the cost of building materials skyrocket.
"Interest rates and the prevailing economic times have made developments such as this more difficult, that is for sure, and major projects like this are significantly harder to achieve," he said.
"We recognise the importance of the project for all stakeholders however and we remain confident that the project can still be delivered as expected."
