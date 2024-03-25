Western Advocate
'Horrendous': CBD parking problems a big factor behind bakery's closure

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
March 26 2024 - 4:30am
THOSE behind a bakery in a prominent Howick Street spot have opted to close the doors only about halfway through the lease because they say the business simply wasn't viable in that location.

Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

