Griffith awaits Poppy as she advances through Lions Youth of the Year comp

SCOTS All Saints College student Poppy Starr will be off to Griffith next month as she rapidly rises through the levels of the annual Lions Youth Of The Year quest.
Having won the club round of the quest held in Bathurst earlier this month, Poppy went on to the zone round at Orange a week later and was again successful.
That means she has now reached the district round of the competition, which aims to find an all-rounder with good communication skills.
She is following in the footsteps of former Bathurst High Campus school captain Zoe Peters, who won the national title in Canberra in 2021.
Mount Panorama Lions Club held its round of the Youth Of The Year quest at the Eglinton War Memorial Hall on March 17, the club's publicity officer Jon Maclean said.
"Local schools had nominated three amazing young people to take part in this annual Australia-wide event that began in Queensland in 1964," he said.
"The quest takes place over five levels beginning with the club round, passing through to a zone, then district and state final, leading to an Australian final to be held at the Lions National Convention in Melbourne.
"The aim is to find an all-rounder with good communication skills and our three candidates certainly met these criteria."
Each of the three students - Poppy from Scots All Saints and Kai Clary and Charlize Cattermole from Bathurst High - took part in a casual interview with the judges, Marguerite McKibbin, Dominic Ingersole and Michael Ryan, Mr Maclean said, and "were asked about their achievements, aspirations and community involvement".
"After lunch, an audience of guests, parents, teachers and Lions members arrived for the public speaking section," he said.
"Each student presented a five-minute prepared talk about such diverse topics as manners, time and the fear of missing out.
"After the presentations, each student was asked two unseen impromptu questions about the impact of vaping on young people and about personal resilience.
"The candidates were to speak for two minutes on each topic, a task they all achieved brilliantly.
"The judges then retired to consider the scores of each student and then announced that Charlize Cattermole had been the best public speaker, while Poppy Starr was the overall club choice to go through to the zone final in Orange on March 24.
"Kai Clary was commended for his confidence.
"Certificates and trophies were then presented to each winner and school representative before everyone enjoyed afternoon tea and a spread of goodies."
As always, the audience and judges were impressed with the quality of young people selected by their schools, Mr Maclean said.
On Sunday, March 24, Poppy travelled to Orange to take part in the zone round of the quest before an audience of around 35 people supporting herself and a competitor from Kinross Wolaroi, representing the Orange Lions Club.
"The itinerary was the same - an interview followed by the public speaking section - and again Poppy impressed the judges to the extent that she was selected to go through to district round in Griffith in a couple of weeks," Mr Maclean said.
"The members of the Mount Panorama Lions Club wish her all the very best there and she will be supported by family, friends and members of the Lions club."
