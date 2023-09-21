BOOK Week just got even better for Bathurst South Public, with the school receiving a $500 donation from the Mount Panorama Lions Club.
During the school's 2023 Book Week parade, members of the Lions Club volunteered their time and coffee van to raise money on the day.
The volunteers sold drinks and snacks to families and community members who attended the parade.
With the proceeds being donated to the school.
Members of the Mount Panorama Lions Club presented a $500 donation to the Bathurst South Public School P&C on Tuesday, September 20.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Donations like this are greatly appreciated and go towards making the school a brighter and fun place for the students.
An example is the colourful mural that was recently completed in the infants quad.
"The presence of the Mount Panorama Lions Club on the day was a fantastic way to bring the school community together," Bathurst South Public School P&C president Laura Longmore said.
"And to be presented with a cheque from the proceeds from the day was an added bonus."
The Mount Panorama Lions Club president Sally Coops said this was the first time that the Lions Club had used the coffee van to support a community event in this way, and they were excited to be a part of the day.
Ms Longmore thanked the Lions Club for the support and the volunteers for donating their time to help the school.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.