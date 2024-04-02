Check out all the fun, glitz and glam from the Gold Crown Ball

IT WAS all about the glitz and glam at the Bathurst Harness Racing Club when the venue hosted its annual Gold Crown Ball.
With the dress code being formal with a pop of colour, there were plenty of bright bows, ties, hair pieces, shoes and accessories to accompany everyone's outfits.
The boys scrubbed up well, looking dashing in their suits. And the girls looked fabulous as always in their dresses.
The event was held as part of the club's annual Gold Crown Carnival, a staple in the calendar each year.
Guests were treated to a delicious dinner, some fun games, and a best dressed competition which helped raise money for the carnival's charity of the year - Boys to the Bush.
Everyone in attendance dug deep, with around $1200 raised for the local organisation at the ball on March 23, 2024.
Following the formalities, the DJ worked his magic and everyone danced the night away.
Western Advocate photographer James Arrow attended the event and grabbed some photos of everyone dressed up.
