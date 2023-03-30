Plenty of smiling faces at the paceway for Gold Crown Carnival's big night

THE 2023 Gold Crown Carnival came to a conclusion during an exciting night of racing on Saturday at the Bathurst Paceway.
Visitors and locals were there to see the climax of what is always a highlight on the city's sporting calendar.
The Western Advocate's photographer was also at the paceway to capture some of the smiling faces in the crowd.
In terms of the racing on the night, Amanda Turnbull drove the Nathan Jack-trained Chart Topper to victory in the $150,000 Group 1 Gold Crown Final.
Turnbull got Chart Topper to the front in the two-year-old colts and geldings decider from his barrier one draw and kept him there.
It was the 14th Group 1 winning drive of Turnbull's career.
