Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Plenty of smiling faces at the paceway for Gold Crown Carnival's big night

March 30 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE 2023 Gold Crown Carnival came to a conclusion during an exciting night of racing on Saturday at the Bathurst Paceway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.