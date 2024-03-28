A burst of autumn heat as bushfire danger period comes to an end

THOUGH the bushfire danger period is coming to an end for Bathurst, the weather will be more late summer than mid-autumn in the coming days.
The city is forecast to have a run of days in the late 20s on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday as March winds down and April begins.
The long-term mean maximum temperature at the Bathurst Airport weather station is 24.8 degrees for March and just 20.8 degrees for April.
The Rural Fire Service, meanwhile, says the bushfire danger period (BFDP) for Bathurst, Lithgow and Oberon will end at midnight on Sunday, March 31.
The RFS says fire agencies and land managers in the areas where the danger period has ended "will now turn their attention towards conducting hazard reduction works, which includes planned burning across many areas of the state where and when possible".
Superintendent John Bennett said all members of the public must still abide by the law when conducting their own hazard reduction burns.
"From Monday, April 1, 2024, fire permits will no longer be required for the Bathurst, Lithgow and Oberon local government areas and all other areas outside the BFDP," he said.
"Even though a fire permit is no longer required, residents must still notify their neighbours and the local fire authority 24 hours before burning.
"Before lighting up, people should also have sufficient equipment on hand to control and contain the fire to their property and call triple-0 immediately should the fire escape their property.
"There is always the potential for fires to threaten life, property and the environment if they are not managed correctly."
Superintendent Bennett said the community should not become complacent about the danger of bush and grass fires, even during autumn and winter months.
"Local fire danger ratings will continue to be issued daily, giving the community an indication of their fire risk year-round," he said.
"I urge all residents to take the threat of bushfire seriously and to prepare their families and home now.
"Your local fire station or Fire Control Centre can provide advice on how to safely undertake hazard reduction work and how to best prepare yourself, your property and your family for the next bushfire season.
"The first thing you should do, though, is update your bushfire survival plan and discuss it with your household."
