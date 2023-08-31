AS spring begins, Bathurst is marking two weather-related milestones.
Having not managed to crack the 20-degree mark at the Bathurst Airport weather station in August, even though it's been a warm end to the month, the city has now gone four months since it had a maximum at the site that moved above the teens.
The airport weather station (where the figures are more complete than the ag station) got above 20 degrees 14 times in April, the last time on the 28th, but didn't achieve the feat at all in the last month of autumn before the traditionally freezing winter on the tablelands began.
Figures from Bathurst Airport weather station
Bathurst has been flirting with the magical 20-degree mark for a couple of weeks now and, at this stage, is forecast to perhaps get there early next week as spring starts to flex its muscles.
Meanwhile, Chifley Dam has now had three consecutive years at capacity as the warnings continue of a return to El Nino conditions in NSW and a possible nasty bushfire season.
Bathurst Regional Council told the Western Advocate in March that Chifley Dam had been spilling for 29 months, going back to around September 2020, and the dam has kept on keeping on since.
Council's latest update, given this week, said the dam remained at 100 per cent.
That result follows an August that featured scattered rain and even a couple of out-of-season thunderstorms on the Central Tablelands, but which was still down on the long-term average rainfall for Bathurst.
Council's Chifley Dam volume graph shows this most recent run of 100 per cent storage at the impoundment is the longest period of capacity, by far, in 20 years.
Among the other major dams in the region, Burrendong is 94 per cent, Wyangala is 100 per cent and Oberon is also 100 per cent.
