Don't worry about the new houses, just learn how to use roundabouts | Letter

Concern has been raised about the increase in traffic accidents at the Suttor Street roundabout with the new West Bathurst land release.
This potential problem can be easily solved with the installation of speed humps some 20 metres prior to the roundabout.
This is the situation in Chile and ensures all motor vehicles, including trucks, approach roundabouts at a much reduced speed.
Speed is the major problem here in Bathurst as well as not understanding the traffic code on there being "no right of way" at roundabouts as well as not indicating turning right or left as well as leaving a roundabout.
A weeks-long policing blitz would soon solve the problem of not understanding how to negotiate roundabouts.
In many small villages in the UK, roundabouts are small and simply painted on the road - no problems as drivers understand their proper usage without the driver aggression evident here in Bathurst.
