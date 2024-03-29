Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'What is council doing?': Fears that new houses will increase roundabout risk

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
March 30 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A WINDRADYNE business owner who has been a vocal critic of safety at a West Bathurst roundabout says he is worried about what will happen when a nearby subdivision opens.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Journalist

Journalist at the Western Advocate in Bathurst since May, 2021.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.