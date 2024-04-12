Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Analysis

Off-season disruptions leave Eagles 'unprepared' but spirits remain high

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated April 13 2024 - 8:28am, first published 8:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In the lead up to the start of the new Blowes Cup season, ACM will be previewing all six clubs ahead of kick-off on April 20.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.