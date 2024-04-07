Star's departure not denting Bulldogs' hope of a treble in milestone year

In the lead up to the start of the new Blowes Cup season, ACM will be previewing all six clubs ahead of kick-off on April 20.
From reigning premiers Bathurst Bulldogs, Dubbo Kangaroos, Orange City, Orange Emus, Forbes Platypi and Cowra Eagles, we'll be looking at each club's strengths, weaknesses, key players and more.
First up, it's Bulldogs.
The 2023 season belonged to Bathurst Bulldogs.
The dominant force in Central West Rugby won a second consecutive premiership and were a class above the rest of the competition.
Here's how things are shaping up ahead of the 2024 campaign.
DEAN Oxley is back again and in 2024, it'll be his last hurrah.
Oxley, who has also coached NSW Country over the years, has indicated that this year will be his final year at the Bulldogs helm.
But before he calls it quits, he wants to go out a premiership winner once again.
And in 2024, a grand final win will mean a whole lot more, as the Bulldogs celebrate 150 years.
"It was always going to be a big year, but we can only have that big year when we have the community and the players getting around it," Oxley said.
"We've had up to 70-80 at training across three grades, colts and women. We were looking at 80 being that minimum, because we have five teams, but we've been hitting that target."
WHEN you're on a roll, it's hard to be stopped.
Bathurst Bulldogs have won the last two Blowes Cup grand finals and look likely to make it a three-peat in 2024.
They've been the best team for years.
Ann Ashwood Park is a fortress.
They can pile on the points when needed and they're frustrating difficult to score against.
And just when you think the team might be falling a part - the 2023 Country Championships player of the grand final Adam Plummer is off to the Newcastle Wildfires in the Shute Shield - they've got a host of youngsters coming through the lower grades.
Bailey Warren is back from injury, Ryan Harper will be looking to make a name for himself, Josh Weekes will be strong as ever in the backline and Bryce Rue will be stepping up to a senior roll.
Then you have former Oberon Tigers captain-coach Abel Lefaoseu joining the 15-man code in 2024, alongside former teammate Manu Lewaqai.
EVERY dynasty comes to an end.
Whether it takes three years or a century, the Bulldogs' run will eventually by over.
One can only think that the loss of Plummer, who was instrumental in last year's thumping win over Orange Emus, will be a massive loss.
Can they stay motivated after two straight premierships?
Well with Oxley there, you can guarantee the squad will definitely be up with it.
But with the ever-looming threat of Orange Emus, the threat of Mahe Fangupo-lead Forbes Platypi and the improving Orange City, Dubbo Kangaroos and Cowra Eagles, it's going to get harder and harder for Bulldogs to continue its grip on the Blowes Cup.
Oxley is looking at youngster Ryan Harper as a footballer that has a big year ahead of him.
The younger brother of Central West representative Joel, Harper is a versatile footballer, one that Oxley is "excited" about.
"He's a very strong footballer who has been in second now for a number of years," he said.
"He came on last year and he can play front row, second row and back row.
"Ryan is a strong man. He's quite a physical player and very good at the breakdown, very good in his clean out carry scenario.
"I'm quite excited about Ryan's opportunities. He's been sitting behind some strong footballers."
AFTER years of Bulldogs domination, will it slip up in the club's 150th year?
We reckon so, but ever so slightly.
We've tipped the Bulldogs to finish second in 2024, but they won't be far off competing for the minor premiership and still back them to be there come grand final day.
