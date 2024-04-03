Everyone had a great Easter long weekend at Mount Panorama for the 6-Hour

GOING back to grassroots was a great result for the 2024 Bathurst 6-Hour.
A slight change of focus by organisers meant more drivers with a dream to compete on Mount Panorama had the opportunity to do so.
And the 18,033 people who attended were thrilled with the action.
Some changes to the categories and making the 6-Hour the main focus meant there were competitors from smaller teams, driving their own cars and getting the chance to take on the Mount.
"I think the 6-Hour is such a personal passion project for so many drivers," Bathurst mayor Jess Jennings said.
"It stands out because it has that personal aspect, individuals driving their own cars.
"I saw a bloke as I was walking down with a bright yellow t-shirt with big black writing saying 'racing is life'. And I thought that sums up exactly what's going on here."
Western Advocate photographer James Arrow attended the 6-Hour and captured some of the smiling faces enjoying the action over the Easter long weekend.
