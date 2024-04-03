'Certainly something I won't forget': Bathurst family claim podium in 6 Hour

IT WAS a day the Inwoods will never forget at the Bathurst 6 Hour, as the local family celebrated a podium finish at the annual Easter race.
Driving in their Subaru WRX Sti, the A1 Towing team of father of Grant Inwood and his sons Harry and Darcy Inwood claimed second in the B1 class at Mount Panorama.
For Grant and Harry, they were back for their second consecutive drive at the 6 Hour, while it was Darcy's debut.
Grant said it was a great experience to drive with his two sons.
"We were close to getting in the top 10, but we had a few pit issues, but on track, we were great," he said.
"It's a lower powered vehicle compared to the BMWs, which certainly knocked us around on the straights, but at the top of the hill, that's where we gained."
Grant and Harry, alongside Tim Colombrita, claimed a class B1 victory in last year's 6 Hour, overcoming a number of hurdles in the lead up to the race.
Inwood said Harry has been racing for quite some years in production series, but said Darcy performed well too.
"[Darcy] was only three tenths off his brother. He ended up doing 42 laps," he said.
"I think he hopped in when the car was around in 20th position and then brought it up to 15th outright."
All up, the team completed 119 laps, with their fastest lap being 2:37.5095.
Inwood said it was fantastic to compete in a high-profile race in his home town.
"It's a bucket list, to race in your home town," he said.
"It's our second year of doing it and being able to do it with both my boys and to finish it and get on the podium, it's certainly something that I won't forget."
"We did six hours and there's not a mark on the car. It's ready to go again, if not for some new tyres."
Other local drivers that competed included Dean Campbell, who have sixth overall in his class, while Blayney driver Graham Cheney came eighth in the A2 class.
