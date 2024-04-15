Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Tapas' and 'takeaway cocktails' on the horizon for The 1880 Tavern

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated April 15 2024 - 4:10pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A FEW months have passed since Robert "Stumpy" Taylor took over the managerial role at The 1880 Tavern, and since then, the pub has gone back to its grassroots.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.