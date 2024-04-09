Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Major changes coming to men's Premier League Hockey ahead of 2024 season

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated April 9 2024 - 11:43am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MAJOR revamp is coming to Central West Premier League Hockey Men's in 2024, as the competition welcomes a new team to its ranks.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.