Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Council

Everything you need to know about the Windy 1100 land ballot draw

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated April 7 2024 - 12:41pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THERE are just a few days left for people to be among the first to secure a block of land in the new Windy 1100 estate.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.