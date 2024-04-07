Everything you need to know about the Windy 1100 land ballot draw

THERE are just a few days left for people to be among the first to secure a block of land in the new Windy 1100 estate.
In March, 2024, Bathurst Regional Council announced the release of the first 90 lots in the Windradyne subdivision.
The majority of the lots will be sold via a land ballot draw, the method the council has favoured in its land releases for more than a decade.
The dual service lots, though, will be sold via tender.
While not revealing how many applications have been received, the council's manager of corporate governance, Nick Murphy, indicated there was interest in the land.
"Council has received many phone enquiries and a number of applications," he said.
He also said 10 groups of people attended an open inspection on April 2, which he deemed "a good turnout given the wet weather".
Anyone wanting to purchase a lot in Windy 1100 will have until 12pm on Monday, April 8, 2024 to get their application in.
The ballot draw itself will occur on Thursday, April 11, 2024.
The council will conduct the ballot draw in the Windradyne Room of the Mount Panorama Pit Complex at 10.30am.
Mr Murphy said, after applications close, each application will be given a ballot number.
At the ballot draw, ballot numbers will be called.
"If your number is called, you will be able to select a single lot. This process will continue until each single lot has been chosen," Mr Murphy said.
Sales advice will then be completed and sent to the party's legal representative with a deposit payable at exchange, rather than the ballot draw.
Three weeks after the ballot is drawn, contracts for the single service lots will be exchanged and the 10 per cent deposit will be payable.
The dual service lots will be dealt with separately.
"Council has received a valuation for the dual serviced lots and these represent the reserve price of those lots," Mr Murphy said.
"After the tender closes, council officers will assess the applications based on the price tendered and the proposed sale terms.
"The highest offer for a lot will be accepted."
Depending on how many applications are received, there could be some lots remaining after the April 11 ballot draw.
Mr Murphy said any lots that are not sold at the ballot draw will still be available for sale on the open market.
"Council will also consider other sale options available," he said.
More lots are expected to be released later in 2024.
