Is it time for traffic lights at crash-prone intersection? Fry floats idea

COULD traffic lights be the solution for an intersection prone to crashes?
Deputy mayor Ben Fry thinks it's one option that needs to be investigated amid growing safety concerns for the Suttor-Bradwardine roundabout.
Given the intersection has great sight lines and already underwent a safety upgrade in 2020, Cr Fry said it's clear that driver behaviour is the problem.
And, if motorists won't slow down and look thoroughly before they proceed through the intersection, then traffic lights might be needed to force them to do the right thing.
"If there's any spot in the city that would need signals because of driver behaviour, it is that spot," Cr Fry said.
"I've had many representations from the community over the years about how fast people go through that particular roundabout, whether it's through Suttor or up Bradwardine."
He said the council has "done what it can" to slow down traffic, but some people are still taking risks.
He raised the idea of traffic lights at the April 3, 2024 policy committee meeting of Bathurst council, seeking advice from the director of Engineering Services, Darren Sturgiss.
While not out of the realm of possibility, it was made clear there are hurdles that might prove insurmountable.
A key issue is that Bathurst council has no authority to approve the installation of traffic lights.
"The state government, Transport for NSW, are the only agency that will approve traffic signals," Mr Sturgiss said.
"We do not have delegated authority to build them on our own roads.
"They need to be approved by Transport for NSW and there is considerable design requirements before we get to that point."
In addition to that, traffic lights are not only expensive, but would require realignment of the intersection, which is another costly task.
Cr Fry also asked about applying for Black Spot funding for the potential project, the same funding source that supported the $250,000 upgrade to the intersection in 2020.
Mr Sturgiss advised that it is a competitive funding program, which is based on a cost-benefit analysis by the state government.
"Signals aren't cheap, so that would mean that the cost-benefit analysis would be deteriorated due to that, and we would be in a competition with other councils for that funding," he said.
Cr Fry wants to have further discussion with council staff about the feasibility of traffic lights and the likelihood of the council being successful in getting Black Spot funding.
He told the Western Advocate that he doesn't want the council to waste resources on preparing an application that is unlikely to secure funding from the state government.
"There's no use putting time, and money, and resources into council staff into an application [Mr Sturgiss] knows isn't going to succeed, so, I will be following it up in the coming weeks, for sure," he said.
Another option used to slow down traffic is to landscape roundabouts with flowers and bushes, which affects visibility.
This forces people to reduce their speed to check for traffic before proceeding through an intersection.
The Western Advocate asked Cr Fry if he had considered this option for the Suttor-Bradwardine roundabout.
In response, he said landscaping is used effectively at many roundabouts in Bathurst, but sometimes it creates a new problem.
"They do work in other areas, but sometimes they work too well and people complain about not having enough visibility, so we can never really win, but I'm keen to explore another option with the director [of Engineering Services], so I will be following it up," Cr Fry said.
However, if the money were to be readily available, he thinks traffic lights would be the best option for the intersection of Suttor Street and Bradwardine Road.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.