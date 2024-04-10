This is why our Royal Show, like Elton John at Carrington Park, will give the crowd what it wants

WHAT links global music superstar Elton John and the Royal Bathurst Show?
A lesson in knowing the value of the old favourites, according to Bathurst Agricultural, Horticultural and Pastoral Association executive secretary Brett Kenworthy.
Mr Kenworthy says he is regularly asked in the lead-up to each show - including this weekend's 155th event - about what's new this time around.
It's a difficult question to answer, he said.
"I like to put it this way," Mr Kenworthy said.
"A few years back, we had Elton John in town [for a concert]. And it was sold out.
"And if everybody had gone along and Elton John had sung three old songs and 97 new ones, then people wouldn't have been happy.
"So, he sang all old songs and a couple of new songs; that was it. And it was a great event.
"The show's a bit like that.
"We have incremental change - by definition, we're a traditional sort of event."
Aspects of the show are continually being modernised, including electronic ticketing, but the event should never forget its roots, Mr Kenworthy said.
"The first agricultural competitive event was held in 1858 [in Bathurst] and our organisation derives from that. And it has been running ever since.
"And we've had our up and down years, like every other organisation.
"But the Bathurst AH and P is not just about running the show, it's about promoting agriculture and our region and what we do.
"So we do absolutely take it very seriously - the show council and the executive and the members.
"It's not just about turning up once a year and putting your cowboy on. It's about promoting the region and the town and bringing the community together."
Mr Kenworthy said he hears from some people that the show is great, but it's not like it used to be.
"I like to take those people into the Howard Pavilion and get them to look up at the painting on the wall that was done in the 1960s for the 100th show and you look at that image and the showground is half-full, only half-used.
"And if you took an aerial shot today, and there was one a couple of years ago, there's not an inch of space on this ground these days."
The 155th Royal Bathurst Show will be held from Friday to Sunday, April 12 to 14.
