Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

See the photos from day one of the 2023 Royal Bathurst Show

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated May 8 2023 - 11:03am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Royal Bathurst Show was packed with people on Friday, May 5, as eager show-goers made their way through the Showground gates for day one of the festivities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.