THE Royal Bathurst Show was packed with people on Friday, May 5, as eager show-goers made their way through the Showground gates for day one of the festivities.
There was face-painting, rides, a science show, agricultural events and competitions, art and craft displays, and of course, nobody could go past the classic Show cuisine.
Attendees enjoyed fairy floss and snow cones, as well as cups of chips, and Dagwood dogs.
It was all a way for patrons to keep their energy levels up while wandering around and soaking up the sights and sounds.
There was something for everyone to enjoy, and a vast array of age groups were relishing in the atmosphere of the day at the annual Bathurst Show.
