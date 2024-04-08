There's a much cheaper way to solve the problems at this roundabout | Letter

Councillor Fry's suggestion of traffic lights at the Suttor Street roundabout is well beyond what is needed to slow approaching traffic.
As indicated previously, the cheapest and easiest solution is to install speed humps some 20 metres prior to the roundabout.
The worst possible solution is to plant a rainforest of vegetation, restricting visibility.
Another possible solution is to install give way signage, defeating the purpose of a roundabout.
I'll say it again, too many Bathurst motorists do not know the correct use of roundabouts and approach far too fast.
Speed humps are the obvious solution and are installed in numerous overseas countries.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.