Judder bars would do the trick at troublesome intersection | Letter

Councillor Ben Fry has suggested that traffic lights at Suttor Street/Bradwardine Road could be the solution to preventing crashes at this intersection.
He also states that if motorists won't slow down and look thoroughly before they proceed through the intersection, then traffic lights might be needed to force them to do the right thing.
Why not simply install a far more cost-effective and productive set of judder bars on each road leading to the intersection?
This will definitely slow people down.
Give it some thought, Bathurst Regional Council.
