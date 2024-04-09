Panorama's Australia Cup run continues, but not in the way it would've liked

PANORAMA FC will go where no Western Premier League (WPL) has ever gone before in the Australia Cup, but it's come in a way the Goats wouldn't have liked.
Set to host NSW League Two heavyweights Mounties Wanderers on Tuesday, April 9, the Goats were informed on the morning of the same day that the Sydney-based club would be forfeiting.
Panorama coach Jade Hadfield said Mounties were struggling for numbers.
"We were looking forward to it, to have another home game against another quality opposition," he said.
"It was going to be a great way for us to lead into the start of the WPL season. It's really disappointing.
"I know they were struggling to get a team out here. It's a shame that they couldn't make it happen and they had to forfeit."
Panorama had progressed to the fourth round of qualifying after defeating Bathurst 75 on penalties in round two (Football NSW clubs don't participate in round one), before downing Hurstville Glory 4-2 with 10 men.
Mounties are currently second on the NSW League Two ladder after eight games, one point behind Newcastle Jets.
Mounties had defeated Balmain & District 6-4 in the previous round of qualifying.
WHILE disappointed Tuesday night's game couldn't go ahead, Hadfield said it's great that Panorama will play in the fifth round of Australia Cup qualifying, the furthest an WPL team has ever gone.
"Round five takes us to the final 32 in NSW," he said.
"When you look at some of the other teams that are drawn in round four matches that are taking place this week, you've got a lot of top-tier NPL teams like Sydney United and Sydney Olympic."
The furthest any Football NSW-affiliated club west of Blue Mountains has ever gone in qualifying is the old Western NSW FC, who made it all the way to the seventh and final round of qualifying in 2015.
Then known as the Mariners, Western suffered a 3-0 home loss to Balmain Tigers, who would ultimately host A-League powerhouse Melbourne Victory in the round of 32.
PANORAMA's WPL campaign is set to get underway on Saturday, after a long off-season break.
The competition was meant to start on Saturday, April 6, but all three games were washed-out.
Panorama had the bye regardless and Hadfield was hoping to catch the action between Orange Waratahs and Bathurst 75.
"We were hoping, with the round one bye, to pop down and watch 75 and Tahs last weekend, to see how they're going," he said.
"We know Tahs have had some changes in the off-season like us. We know they've picked up Carlos [Castrillon] from Barnies."
Panorama's first game in the WPL will be away at Waratahs on Saturday at 3pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.