Bells Line back after flooding, changed conditions on Jenolan Caves Road

BATHURST has two routes over the Blue Mountains to Sydney again after the bridge crossing the Hawkesbury River on Bells Line of Road reopened.
The bridge closed in the early hours of Saturday, April 6 as the Hawkesbury flooded after heavy rainfall in the Sydney basin.
Live Traffic says the bridge is open again to all vehicles under 4.5 tonnes (emergency service vehicles excepted), but heavy vehicles above 4.5t should use the Great Western Highway in both directions.
MEANWHILE, more dates have been added to a closure of part of Jenolan Caves Road that has been sending traffic on a detour through Bathurst.
Transport for NSW says changed traffic conditions on Jenolan Caves Road, between Old Bindo Road and Duckmaloi Road at Hampton, are continuing as part of work to replace culverts.
It is part of the ongoing Jenolan Caves Road Repair Program, according to Transport for NSW.
The work - which is being carried out under a full road closure between Old Bindo Road and Duckmaloi Road - will be taking place from 7am to 5pm on the following dates, weather permitting:
While the section of Jenolan Caves Road is closed, a detour is in place via Oberon, Bathurst and Lithgow using Duckmaloi Road, O'Connell Road and the Great Western Highway in both directions.
Those using the road are asked to allow an extra one hour and 40 minutes of travel time during the closure.
