How low can we go? Bathurst flirts with first frost before autumn reaches halfway mark

WE'RE on the cusp.
If the 2.5 degrees recorded at the Bathurst Airport weather station on Wednesday, April 10 doesn't signal that the season is changing, the 1.0 degree minimum looming on Thursday, April 11 certainly does.
That 2.5-degree start was the coldest temperature recorded at the airport since back in early November and the second-coldest temperature since late October.
It came as south-southwesterly winds dominated overnight in Bathurst and after snow was recorded on Tuesday in Victoria's High Country.
Wednesday, April 10
As a way of comparison, the long-term mean maximum temperature at Bathurst Airport for April is 20.8 degrees and the long-term mean minimum is 6.5 degrees (dropping to 3.1 in May).
The airport didn't fall any further than 2.6 degrees in April 2023, but that was just a way of lulling the city into a false sense of security because the May that followed featured a festival of 14 frosts, including five in a row early in the month.
MEANWHILE, the flood pulse that passed through Bathurst on the weekend after heavy rain in the catchment on Friday has reached Burrendong Dam.
The Macquarie peaked at 2.64 metres at Rock Forest, downriver from Bathurst, on Sunday morning and at 2.42m at Yarracoona on Sunday afternoon.
At the height of the last drought, in early 2020, the Macquarie had stopped flowing altogether at Yarracoona.
Water NSW's latest reading for Burrendong Dam, which impounds the Macquarie, was 59 per cent.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.