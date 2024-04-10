Men of Bathurst, make it a 10-minute date with the van that could save your life

"DON'T hesitate to give up 10 minutes of your busy day to get free basic health screening. It could save your life."
That's what Rotary Club of Bathurst Daybreak president Craig Ronan says as the Men's Health Education Rural Van rolls into town.
The education van project, organised by Rotary, is estimated to have saved more than 450 lives over the past five years because of its free basic health checks.
The registered nurse on hand, according to Mr Ronan, is happy to take blood pressure, cholesterol levels and blood sugar levels and have a general quick chat about health.
The Men's Health Education Rural Van travels throughout NSW and sees around 3500 patients each year, according to Rotary.
Rotary says that, not surprisingly, many men have undetected symptoms and around 40 per cent require following up with a GP.
"While men are our key target as we don't want them dropping dead in the paddock, ladies are also welcome," Men's Health Education Rural Van project leader Adrian Payne said.
Rotary has acknowledged the support of Bunnings in Bathurst, the NSW Department of Health and Electrodry in making this free service possible.
The Men's Health Education Rural Van will be at Bunnings Warehouse Bathurst on:
Cost is free.
Further information is available at www.mherv.com.au.
