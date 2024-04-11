Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Our People

After winning the club championship, Dorman sets eyes on Academy Games

Alexander Grant
Bradley Jurd
By Alexander Grant, and Bradley Jurd
Updated April 11 2024 - 12:12pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SHE'S one of Bathurst's brightest golfing prospects and Maiv Dorman will be looking to impress once again this weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.