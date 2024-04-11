After winning the club championship, Dorman sets eyes on Academy Games

SHE'S one of Bathurst's brightest golfing prospects and Maiv Dorman will be looking to impress once again this weekend.
Dorman is headed to Wagga Wagga on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, to represent the Western Region Academy of Sport (WRAS) at the Academy Games.
It comes after she won the Bathurst Golf Club's club championship last month.
Dorman said she's looking forward to this weekend's Academy Games.
"Myself and some other talented Bathurst junior boys will be competing at the Academy Games in Wagga in April where all the academies compete," she said.
"After that, there'll be some more Jack Newton Junior Golf tournaments throughout the year."
That win she enjoyed at the club championship last month was a narrow win, with Dorman coming out on top by four shots.
She achieved a score of 255 across the championship, finishing ahead of fellow Bathurst Golf Club member Lousea Johnston in second.
Her win made it back-to-back club championship wins, something Dorman was thrilled with.
"Last year was a good achievement but this year is even more special, especially given the tough competitor that was only three shots behind going into the last round," she said.
"My first round was the best out of the four, the other three were consistent but not to the standard I usually play to.
"Going into the final round I was nervous but I was just trying to focus on myself and not the championship."
She said the lead-up to the championships was nothing out of the ordinary.
"It was pretty standard, practising most afternoons and comp on the weekends," she said.
"I have been working on some specific parts of the game and overall trying to improve consistency."
Ahead of this weekend's Academy Games, golf isn't the only sport to feature, with basketball, cycling, hockey, netball, volleyball and triathlon will all feature.
The Academy Games were founded in 2005 and over the years, more than 10,000 young athletes have competed.
