After just one round, has Abercrombie FC proved us wrong?

Heading into the opening round of Bathurst District Football Men's Premier League, the Western Advocate had tipped Abercrombie FC to run fourth out five teams.
We also tipped Lithgow Workmen's SC to finish second.
Well those two teams played each other on Sunday afternoon and going off what we just told you, you can only imagine how the game panned out.
AFC romped home to win the opening round clash 7-2 at Proctor Park, in a result that could've been even bigger if not for multiple missed chances from the hosts.
And while there were a number of players after the game quick to remind us of both our pre-season tips and the score line on the day, there was one man that wasn't too fazed.
Speaking to AFC player Alexis Le Masson after the game, he was happy that the team was picked to finish fourth because he didn't want his teammates to get too cocky.
"I'm pretty happy that you guys put us last, because it forces us to prove something," he said.
"We were probably expected to finish first or second last year and we didn't.
"This year, it doesn't matter. We just want to take it game by game and hope for the best."
FROM the seven goals scored by AFC, Mitchell Curran - an ever reliable threat up top - scored four, while new recruit Brandon Bush scored a double and Antoine Bourven scored the other.
Damian Booth also impressed, as he turned provider in three of AFC's goals.
"Damian had a really good game in midfield," Le Masson said.
"I think it's good to have a play like him because he's got strong quality.
"Mitch Curran scored four goals ... but missed 10. I think it's good to have him, but we need a good Mitch Curran to be able to go far in this comp.
"Kudos to Brandon Bush, coming from Bathurst 75. He played WPL, so we knew he had the quality. It was just good to see him there and getting two goals in the first game for a new team."
IT'S only been round one, so it's probably a bit early to think AFC will go all the way.
But there's a lot to like about that 7-2 win over Workies.
And with Panorama FC knocking off reigning champions Eglinton DFC 3-1 in the other opening round match, there'll definitely be a contender.
But Le Masson thinks its too early to tell.
"We're competitors and we want to win," he said.
"We've been close a few times and we really want to win it. At the end of the day, that's how you're remembered.
"But it's too early to tell. We just want to play well, have a good team, good atmosphere and enjoy playing with each other. If we do that, the results will follow."
Lithgow Workies were missing Jack Jones, Matthew Nunan and Ben Sheehan, three key players that could've made a difference for the visitors.
