'They drive past ... go elsewhere': why businesses welcome parking proposal

FOR years, businesses have heard the same old complaint: "I couldn't get a park, so I went elsewhere."
It's yet another challenge to running a successful business, but one that might just ease in the coming months thanks to a parking proposal for three priority blocks of the Bathurst CBD.
Bathurst council has received a $15,000 donation from the Bathurst business community, in addition to a pledge of a further $6000, to add lined 60-degree angle parking to the three blocks.
The chosen blocks are: Keppel Street between Seymour and Bentinck streets; Russell Street between Bentinck and William streets; and Howick Street between William and George streets.
The proposal will be considered by the council at its April 17, 2024 ordinary meeting and, if approved, would have the effect of increasing the number of parking spaces by 43.
Bathurst Business Chamber president Paul Jones, whose own business, Moodie's Pharmacy, is on Howick Street, believes the proposal will make a positive difference.
"Line marking increases the parking density by about 20 per cent," he said.
"Instead of four cars in an area you end up with five, and, secondly, going from 45 to 60-degree angle parking, which is what people naturally do, actually increases the parking density further.
"As a chamber of commerce, we're fully supportive of that."
Like many business owners, Mr Jones has found out customers have gone elsewhere when they couldn't find a nearby parking space.
"It can be very difficult at times," he said.
"People say to me, at times, that they drive past, can't get a park and they go elsewhere."
It's been a similar situation further up Howick Street at Raine and Horne Bathurst, with long-time director Matt Clifton saying parking has been difficult for clients.
"I think there's certainly times where it's very difficult to get a park and that makes it difficult for customers," he said.
The number of available spaces is only one part of the problem, though.
The other side is inconsistent parking, as there are currently no lines to guide drivers on the correct angle to park at.
"The parking is dictated by the first or second people who park, because the angle at which they park affects the angle others park at," Mr Clifton said.
"As it is at the moment, the parking is a little bit ad hoc and everyone parks at slightly different angles, so that makes the parking inefficient, and at certain times of the day and week there is a lack of parking around."
A lack of parking was one of the reasons cited by the owners of Bakehouse on Howick when they closed their bakery in March, 2024.
Macquarie Medi Spa owner Karla McDiarmid said it's difficult to find parking in Howick Street in particular with multiple banks and a chemist on the same block.
She said the addition of lined parking at a 60-degree angle, if approved, would be great for Bathurst.
"To be able to fit more cars, especially here along Howick Street, and obviously Keppel, it's going to be incredible, and when we have these big events in town, people will know how to park," she said.
Mr Jones and Mr Clifton agree, with both saying that the right blocks have been targeted under the parking proposal that will come before the council on April 17.
And, while there might be teething issues to begin with, they think parking would ultimately approve if the plans go ahead.
"It will take a while for people to get used to parking at that angle," Mr Clifton said.
"I know that was the case when lined parking first came in through that middle block of George Street, but I think once people get used to it, it'll certainly make it easier for people to park and create more parking."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.