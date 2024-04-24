'Sizzling six packs': Sydney Hotshots back in 'bloody brilliant' Bathurst

"A BLOODY brilliant town."
That's how the host of the travelling Sydney Hotshots show, who performs under the stage name of Zac Steele, describes Bathurst.
"I go [to Bathurst] quite a bit," he said.
After meeting a friend who has property on the outskirts of town, Mr Steele said he travels here often, and has come to develop a particular affinity for the history and architecture of the town.
He said the overall feel of Bathurst is one that reminds him of some of his favourite places in Australia.
"I've actually been to the majority of the venues in Bathurst," he said.
"I think it's a bloody brilliant town. It reminds me of the old days past, which is a beautiful thing."
The Sydney Hotshots' new show will be at the Panorama Hotel in late May, giving Mr Steele the opportunity to combine one of his favourite places with one of his favourite pastimes - performing.
After working on stage as a fire twirler for several years, Mr Steele said he was relatively new to the Hotshots game.
And though it's slightly different to his past gigs, the thrill of being on stage is the reason he chooses to do what he does.
"I really enjoy being on stage and it's another chance to do so. I love entertaining and I love seeing a happy crowd. I just love it, love it, love it," he said.
The last time the Hotshots were in Bathurst, he said "we had a really good time, and so I'm just looking forward to it, we always get a decent crowd".
"The crowd is always lovely, and one of the best looking in the area, I've got to say."
For the performance, Mr Steele said that attendees could expect something special, with new choreography, theatrics and production levels, and even some sexy giveaways.
"They can expect some theatrics, some laughs, some sizzling six packs, and some fireballs. We bring the heat," he said.
The show will be at the Panorama Hotel on Saturday, May 25.
The show is part of an Australia-wide tour, and will travel to places including Dubbo, Cessnock, Mudgee and many more.
