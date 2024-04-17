'A dream come true': Why this game-within-a-game during our NRL match is so important

IT'S a big game on a big stage.
A half-time tradition will continue during this Saturday's NRL game in Bathurst when two local all-abilities touch football teams take to the Carrington Park turf to show off their skills.
LiveBetter Disability Services says its players have undertaken a hectic training schedule in preparation for this all-important rematch from last year and they are looking forward to playing in front of an anticipated 10,000 people.
While last year's games - both the NRL match and the half-time all-abilities touch football clash - were played in heavy rain, the forecast for this Saturday is sun and a maximum temperature of 19 degrees.
The touch football game will be between the Storm and Lightning teams.
"The chance to play alongside some of the NRL's top players is a dream come true for our team members," LiveBetter disability area manager Dianne Ryan said.
"We can't thank Bathurst Regional Council, the NRL and our fellow game sponsors enough for organising and supporting an event which celebrates inclusiveness and for providing us with this amazing opportunity."
Carer Gateway is a sponsor of this year's Penrith Panthers vs Wests Tigers NRL match at Carrington Park and LiveBetter is the Carer Gateway provider in Bathurst.
Tickets for the game this Saturday, April 20 are still available and can be purchased online at https://www.123tix.com.au/events/40816/nrl-telstra-premiership-penrith-panthers-v-wests-tigers
Kick-off for the NRL match will be 3pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.