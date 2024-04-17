'It is like a family': Neighbours became good friends, competition winners

CHECKING on each other daily, delivering meals, mowing lawns and taking turns putting the bins out - that's the stuff of good neighbours.
And that's exactly why a group of neighbours in Bathurst have been named as competition winners by Relationships Australia.
Every year, on March 31, 'Neighbour Day' is celebrated throughout Australia as a means to encourage people to check on those around them to ensure their health and safety.
It all started in 2003 when community activist Andrew Heslop learnt of a woman who had died in her home, and gone undiscovered for two years - forgotten by her neighbours, her friends and her family.
Upon hearing the news, he created a movement.
In 2024, this movement is still going strong.
To mark the occasion, Relationships Australia hosted a competition which encouraged locals to share their stories of good neighbours.
There were five overall winners of the competition, each were presented with gift baskets full of goodies and chocolates at a ceremony at the Relationships Australia office on Tuesday, April 9.
One of the winning submissions was made by Donna Moad.
Ms Moad shared the story of her father John Faulkner, and his neighbours Juan and Laura Valenzuela and Shirley Hessell, and how the four became unlikely friends.
"These guys are actually a really, really lovely group of neighbours," Ms Moad said.
"When I think about good neighbours, this is what I think of. They've just always looked out for each other."
One particularly neighbourly moment that Ms Moad recalled was when the group rallied around her father after he had a serious fall resulting in him being transported to the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital.
"When dad had his fall a few years ago, Laura was quick to pick up the phone and ask whether he needed meals or lifts," she said.
"Shirley bought food over and they came and sat with him, and they just kept him company."
Another moment that stuck out to Ms Moad, was recently when Juan and Laura Valenzuela drove to Sydney just to pick up a new mobility scooter for their neighbour Shirley.
"Out of the goodness of their hearts, they did that for her, which is really lovely," Ms Moad said.
And it's these acts of kindness that give her the peace of mind to know that her dad is being looked after, even if she isn't around.
"It's a huge relief to know that there's people nearby, so if I'm called away for work, or something happens, I know that if Laura or Juan don't see dad, that they'll come and knock on his door," Ms Moad said.
The group of neighbours agreed that they have all become more than good friends during their time living next-door to one another. They have become like family.
"It is like a family," Ms Moad said.
Now, at the end of every year, they gather in the courtyard of their unit block on New Years Eve, to celebrate the year that was, and to share the stories of days gone by.
And they're hoping that these neighbourly acts are something that will catch on, in order to spread more kindness into the world.
"Maybe it will inspire other people to be nice to their neighbours," Ms Moad said.
