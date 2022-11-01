Western Advocate

Relationships Australia are hosting group sessions as relationship educator programs

AM
By Alise McIntosh
Updated November 1 2022 - 6:03am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nina Barnes, Shomie Prasad and Gemma Dixon smiling from the Relationships Australia Bathurst office. Picture by Alise McIntosh

IT is said that communication is the key to any relationship, and this is why Relationships Australia hosts a variety of group sessions to allow people to find the confidence to connect with others.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.