IT is said that communication is the key to any relationship, and this is why Relationships Australia hosts a variety of group sessions to allow people to find the confidence to connect with others.
During the month of November, Relationships Australia Bathurst will be hosting two of these groups; Women's Choice and Change, which is run in conjunction with Central West Women's Health Centre, and Managing Strong Emotions.
Team leader of Relationships Australia group programs Gemma Dixon said that these groups provide people with many skills they may need to get through life's challenges.
"The Women's Choice and Change program is designed to support women who have experienced domestic and family violence either currently or in the past," Ms Dixon said.
"We talk about the impact of domestic violence, and it's a really supportive and inclusive environment and allows women who have experienced these situations to connect with other women who have also experienced it as well."
The Managing Strong Emotions group focuses on emotional awareness, and helps to develop necessary skills to navigate any difficulties that may arise in everyday life.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"Obviously these last couple of years have been quite intense in terms of, we've had droughts, we've had fires, floods, the pandemic, and now the rising cost of living and it's natural and understandable that people would be feeling quite strong emotions about the world," Ms Dixon said.
"We unpack emotional awareness ... we talk about the impact that strong emotions can have on our life, and how we sometimes portray those strong emotions."
These groups also acknowledge the skill set that people have already developed in their lives, and promote tools in which to build on these skills.
"A lot of the people that come to our groups already have skills and life experience and knowledge and reflection upon their own life and we're just adding to what people already know," Ms Dixon said.
The groups are run by qualified professionals and are also available online for people who are unable to attend in person.
The Women's Choice and Change group is free of charge, and is set to take place over four Tuesday's from November 15, from 10am to 2:30pm.
Managing Strong Emotions will run for six weeks and will take place on Thursday night's from 6pm until 8pm, beginning November 10.
All participants wishing to access these groups are required to do a pre-group assessment.
To book a pre-group assessment please call 1300 364 277.
As well as the women's group and the managing emotions group, Relationships Australia also hosts other groups.
These groups include; Circle of security, Bringing up great kids, Parenting after separation, Self esteem and communication, LGBTQIA+, and Those living with a disability.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.