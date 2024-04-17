'Been active in the area for quite some time': Police provide more details after drug arrests

LOCAL police say they're far from finished after announcing the arrest of a number of people in regards to the supply of prohibited drugs in Bathurst and surrounding areas.
Chifley Police District crime manager, Detective Inspector Geoff Kendall, says police believe more people are involved and "that is going to form part of our investigation".
"We believe that there will be further arrests that will be coming in the next week or so," he said.
Detective Inspector Kendall spoke to the media outside Bathurst Police Station on Wednesday, April 17 to provide an update on Strike Force Euroa.
Officers attached to Chifley Police District established the strike force in September 2023 to investigate the supply of prohibited drugs in Bathurst and surrounding areas and, in the time since, police say five people have been charged after vehicle stops and search warrants in western and northern regions.
They have been charged with drug-related offences and remain before the courts.
As well, just after 9am on Tuesday, April 16, police say strike force officers executed three search warrants at homes in Eglinton, Windradyne and West Bathurst.
Police say a 53-year-old man was arrested at the Eglinton home and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he was charged with supplying a prohibited drug.
THE prohibited drugs seized so far have an estimated potential street value of $312,800.
"We believe it will have a quite significant effect in relation to the supply of drugs in the Bathurst area," Detective Inspector Kendall said.
"The drug syndicate that was involved and has been arrested has actually been active in the area for quite some time."
Detective Inspector Kendall said those involved in illegal drugs are "not welcome".
"[Drugs] are a scourge on our society," he said.
"It has other effects for other crimes that occur within our area, as a result of the drug dependencies of others.
"Those who meddle in these sort of drugs are not welcome in our community at all."
Detective Inspector Kendall said people who are involved in drug supply should be concerned.
"We will find them and we will put them before the court," he said.
"We will have a focus on this while I'm here."
He said it's crucial that members of the community come forward if they have information.
"We're always after members of the community to come forward and provide us with information in relation to the supply of drugs - and firearms as well - in our community," he said.
"We always ask that anyone with information contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 to provide that information."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.