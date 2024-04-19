Already talk of more days, longer hours for mountain's coffee van

LITTLE Vintage Blends was in high demand on its first day serving customers at Mount Panorama.
Things went so well that additional days and longer trading hours are already under consideration.
The three-month trial of the coffee van got under way on April 16, 2024 as the first step in an effort to activate McPhillamy Park.
Owner of the Little Vintage Blends coffee van, Nikita Stewart, said there was a huge crowd there from mid-morning onwards.
"It was fantastic. It was great," she said.
"We had a huge crowd come later in the time we were there.
"We were there from 7.30am til 12pm and a lot of people ended up showing about that 10am mark, and it was really busy, which was fantastic."
She said some customers, including a group of about 10 people there for a meeting, stayed in McPhillamy Park to enjoy their drinks.
Others chose to park their cars near the coffee van, walk a lap of the mountain and finish back in McPhillamy Park, grabbing a coffee before they left.
With such a great response on day one, Ms Stewart is already considering increasing the amount of time the coffee van is on the mountain.
She will continue to trade on Tuesdays in April, but might stay open longer, change the day, or add another day in May.
"I'm going to see how next week goes, but we had a few people actually ask if we would come more than one day a week," Ms Stewart said.
"I think in May, for now, we'll probably stick with the Tuesday, if not, maybe change it to the Monday instead and see how that goes, or even we can pick up maybe the Monday and Tuesday.
"It will kind of be dependent on how next week and the week after goes."
She said she has seen a lot of activity at Mount Panorama on a Monday, making her believe it would be the best day to expand to.
"How [our first day] went, I think two days would definitely work out well for both us and the community, too," she said.
There are also plans to trial savoury food at the coffee van on April 23, and if the demand is there, it could become a permanent offering.
