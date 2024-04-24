Valuable pre-sale and launch event new to the agenda for Lifeline Book Fair

BOOK lovers and collectors will be able to get their hands on some pretty rare and valuable items, leading up to the Lifeline Central West Book Fair.
While the event has been a staple at the Bathurst Showground for a number of years, the first book fair for 2024 is going to be a little different than what it has been in the past.
For the first time, Lifeline Central West has been promoting rare and valuable items via their social media platforms, for those interested to purchase before the fair begins.
Previously, rare books and items of significant value were sent to Keppel Street Books to ensure they didn't get damaged.
But the book store has now permanently closed.
So, Lifeline Central West graphic designer Helen Deunt and chief executive officer Stephanie Robinson decided to run a pre-sale through social media.
And there's some great stuff up for grabs.
"There's lots of rare aviation books that are limited runs, difficult to find, and sought after by collectors," Ms Deunt said.
"There's one on Polish planes, war planes, we've got a Central West gold mining book, a rare Triumph Mayflower car manual, and Star Trek complete volumes.
"We were donated 200 war planes and they're quite fragile so the donor would like them to go before the book fair. He would like that to go as a bulk lot if possible."
Another new and exciting addition to the upcoming book fair, is the VIP Book Night and Charity Auction being hosted down at the showground.
The event will be held on the Wednesday before the book fair starts - May 1 - from 5pm to 8pm.
It will be a ticketed event, which includes food, drinks, music and a chance to check out the books before anyone else.
The money raised through ticket sales goes directly to Lifeline Central West and Cafe on Corporation.
While all proceeds from the book fair itself, which runs from May 2-5, goes directly to Lifeline Central West to help them in their mission to combat mental health in the region.
