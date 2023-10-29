LIFELINE Central West is offering people the chance to bag a great bargain in time for Christmas.
The mental health support organisation has planned a Christmas-themed book fair as a way to raise money, while also giving people an affordable option to kick-start their gift shopping for the festive season.
Around 40,000 books will be available across the event, offering everything from fiction and children's reads to cooking guides and other non-fiction titles.
The books will start in price at 50 cents, with the average cost of a book expected to be about $4.
With many people struggling with the cost of living crisis, Lifeline Central West chief executive officer Stephanie Robinson said the book fair is a great place to pick up some inexpensive Christmas gifts.
"I've always suggested that you can still show people you love and care about generosity and kindness by being thoughtful," she said.
"So it might be things like, if you know they're a reader, giving them books that you know they would like. You could even go and ask, 'What's your Christmas book wish list?', so you can actually make sure you're getting them the books that they want.
"... Or get a little creative and get some cook books and put in some tea towels or cookie cutters."
Lifeline's Christmas Book Fair will also be visited by Santa, who will be available for photos, and there will be treats available from Café on Corporation's popular Café on Wheels.
The book fair will be held over four days from November 2 to 5, 2023 at Bathurst Showground.
It will be open from 9am to 4pm on the first three days, and then from 10am to 2pm on the final day.
Ms Robinson encouraged people to visit the book fair on multiple days as, with so many books in storage, there will be plenty of new titles added each day.
"We can't have all these books out all at once, so they will be replenished consistently throughout that time," she said.
