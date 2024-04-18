After hundreds of days, will these long-time pound pups finally go home?

THROUGH no fault of his own, Staffordshire bull terrier Harry has spent around 280 days at Bathurst's pound.
He was surrendered in July, 2023, when his owners were moving and sadly unable to take him with them.
He is now the longest serving resident of the Bathurst Animal Rehoming Centre (BARC), and this sweet-natured boy is deserving of a permanent place to call home.
BARC coordinator Katrina Nelson hopes the facility's adoption day on April 20, 2024 will finally be the day he finds his forever family.
Sadly, Harry is not the only dog to clock up more than 200 days in the pound.
So has Charli, who is coming up on her 220th day.
The great dane cross was just a 12-week-old puppy when she arrived at the previous pound in Lloyds Road, having been found roaming the streets in Kelso.
Ms Nelson said she is actually a sister of a famous pound pup, Elanore, who saved another dog's life by donating blood.
"The elderly couple who bought Elanore came back to see whether they could then reintroduce Charli, but the two girls didn't get along," she said
While Elanore has found her family, Charli is still patiently waiting to be adopted herself.
And then there's Luai and Brax, two dogs who have each spent more than 100 days at BARC.
They, along with Harry and Charli, are good dogs in need of loving homes.
For the team at BARC, it's devastating to see them there day after day.
"Especially when you get to know the dog and you can see their personality," Ms Nelson said.
"You wonder every day, 'Why are you still here, baby?'. Even being impounded, it hasn't affected their personality."
BARC was pleased to see that, through the Dension College Bathurst High Campus animal nursery at the Royal Bathurst Show, eight animals found new homes.
It was fitting that the school won the best community exhibit award at the show, and Ms Nelson is grateful to the staff and students for helping them to find homes for some of BARC's residents.
However, BARC remains at capacity.
There are currently 46 dogs residing at the pound and 43 cats.
Twenty of the dogs and 14 of the cats are ready for adoption, and it's hoped the adoption day on April 20 will see as much success as the Bathurst Show initiative.
"Even if just our longest residents go home. If they could find a home, that would just be fantastic," Ms Nelson said.
"They're lovely dogs. All of them are lovely, but we've spent so much time with Harry and Charli, being our longest two that are left here now, that we really want to see them get a home."
Anyone interested in adopting any of the animals at BARC can make an appointment for the adoption day by calling 6333 6211.
All of the animals are listed on the council's website and Facebook pages, which people should browse before making an appointment.
"They need to make a few selections of who they want to visit and then the team will get them out," Ms Nelson said.
If they find an animal they like, the adoption process can commence.
Fees charged include the cost of desexing, microchipping, vaccination, worming and lifetime registration.
Ms Nelson said follow-up visits with the animals can also be arranged to ensure they are suited to the prospective home.
"If people do have other animals, we suggest they come back and do a meet and greet, because not all animals get along," she said.
"It's done in a very secure area."
