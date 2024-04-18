Bathurst's best young music artists to star in youth-organised event

BATHURST will highlight its best and brightest musical talents at an event organised by the city's youth.
Sunday Sesh will be held on April 21 from 4pm-8pm at Kings Parade, with multiple Bathurst bands and solo artists set to perform.
There will also be market stalls, food vendors, prizes and giveaways, minute to win it challenges, chocolate toss and a question and answer session with the Bathurst youth councillors.
Bathurst youth mayor Jasmyn Nankervis said months of work has gone into planning the event.
"We've been planning it since the start of the year," she said.
"That's when we really got into planning this event."
The event will coincide with NSW Youth Week, which will run from April 11-21, which celebrates and is organised by young people in their communities.
Ms Nankervis said it's a great way to celebrate the talented youth in the Bathurst community.
"We're running this event because it's Youth Week," she said.
"We have so many talented people in Bathurst and we really wanted to showcase the youth.
"It's really exciting [to put this event together] but it's also quite nerve wracking. It's such a big thing to plan an event that anyone in Bathurst between the age of 12-24 can go to.
"It's not pressure, but the excitement leading up to it can get quite full on."
For more information in the event, contact Bathurst Regional Council.
