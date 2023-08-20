BATHURST Youth Council is helping drive Jasmyn Nankervis to her dream job.
The year 12 MacKillop College student was recently elected as the new mayor of the Bathurst Youth Council, in what is her second term on the council.
She takes over from previous youth mayor Harvey Lew.
Being a massive fan of Supercars, Ms Nankervis is hoping to use her experience on Youth Council to land a job in the industry.
"I went into year 12 wanting to veterinary science, so I'm doing biology, agriculture and advanced maths, to help me out," she said.
"Then literally halfway through year 11, I was like, 'No, I don't want to do that'.
"I've always been into Supercars and I was like I wonder what else I can do with that. I volunteered for them and then I've gone up to a few races all around the place.
"Youth Council has helped me realise that too, because I want to help out and I want to be part of the organising side of things."
She was once a fan of Holden, but has moved to Chevrolet in support of Brock Feeney and Will Brown, to young drivers enjoy a successful 2023 season.
She's also hoping to use her experience from last year to help her move forward as the new mayor.
"I learned a lot from Youth Council last year from Harvey and everyone else," she said.
"We're still in the early stages at the moment, so there's not much planned for council yet, but there's a focus on mental health and how to support the youth of Bathurst."
