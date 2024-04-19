How a near-death experience led Ron to help others, now he's saved 225 lives

FOR 20 years, Ron Webb has dedicated one day of every third month to donate blood. On Wednesday, April 17, he officially hit 75 donations.
Having the ability to help people is a cause that's close to Mr Webb's heart, as he knows first hand the power of medical intervention.
When Mr Webb was in his 20s he was involved in a serious footballing accident.
A tackle to the neck resulted in a blockage of his carotid artery. He was left paralysed on his right side, with a significant speech impediment.
After years of rehab and recovery, he decided it was time to give back. But, he admitted that the process wasn't as easy as he first imagined it would be.
"Admittedly when I first applied [to donate blood], I was knocked back because they were afraid my progress might reverse," Mr Webb said.
"Year after year I was knocked back but then they finally accepted me, and now I'm at 75 donations."
Reaching the milestone is something that Mr Webb never thought would happen.
"I didn't think that I would ever reach 75 donations," he said.
But it's something he said that he felt pretty good about.
"I feel bonza. It's mind blowing it is," he said.
Now, his blood has gone on to help save the lives of 225 people, as each donation - which is made up of 500 millilitres of blood - can be used to help three people.
And Mr Webb said he would encourage everybody eligible to roll up their sleeves and donate, because according to him, there's no better feeling.
To celebrate reaching 75 donations, Mr Webb said he was going to celebrate with the people who have been there for him the most in recent years.
"I will go out to Hope Church ... I go there every day for lunch," he said.
He also said he wanted to celebrate with a special shout-out to the Family of League Foundation, who who helped him find his feet after his footballing accident.
Mr Webb said he was especially grateful for the now retired well being officer Glenn Boatswain, and the current well being officer Royce George.
Not only was this an impressive feat for Mr Webb himself, but also for the Red Cross Blood Service staff who assisted on the day.
Donor services nursing assistant, Brooke Barwick, said she was honoured to be a part of the occasion.
"It's an absolutely outstanding effort," she said.
"He has spent a lot of his life dedicated to at least being here four times a year, which is a very special thing and it's very commendable."
Ms Barwick also said that she would recommend anybody to donate, as the need for blood is always constant.
"The need never stops. Public holidays, and every single day of the week, unfortunately it's never something that we're going to stop needing, and it's only increasing if anything," she said.
