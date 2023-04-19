BATHURST'S local branch of Family of League is set to host their first event of the year and a first as a newly rebranded organisation.
Formerly Men of League, Family of League Midwest Committee will host its annual kick-off club on Saturday, April 29, on the same day the NRL comes to Bathurst.
It'll be a big day for the local organisation, who will also host its annual general meeting before the kick-off club, before attendees head to the local derby between Bathurst Panthers and St Pat's.
Family of League Midwest Committee president Royce George said the kick-off club will feature ex-NRL players including Royce Simmons and Chris Lawrence.
"It'll be a gathering of any ex-rugby league players, as well as fans and supporters," he said.
"Anyone that wants to come and meet Royce and Chris, who's the youngest person to debut for the Wests Tigers, are free to come.
"It's not a big fundraiser. It's only $30 a head, but bookings are made at the leagues club. They close on Saturday, April 22.
"Hopefully we can get enough numbers. We're banking on 80, but we might get 100 or more than that.
"If someone is travelling up from Penrith for the game, they might want to come along and pass the time."
Mr George said the rebranding of Family of League comes after a number of years of discussion.
"We had a conference up at the Gold Coast about five years ago and they've been talking about back then," he said.
"We've always looked after the family of men, women and children, so that's why it's the Family of League instead of the Men of League.
"We'll be trying to get it through people's heads that we're trying to help everyone, not just ex-NRL players."
The Family of League Midwest Committee will host its annual general meeting at 12pm, before the kick-off club gets underway at 1pm.
Attendees will then head to the local derby at Carrington Park from 3.30pm, before the main NRL game between Penrith Panthers and Wests Tigers gets underway at 7.35pm.
