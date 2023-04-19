Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Family of League Midwest Committee to host its first event of 2023

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated April 20 2023 - 9:40am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Family of League Midwest Committee secretary Bruce Walker, treasurer Lisa North and president Royce George. Picture by Bradly Jurd.
Family of League Midwest Committee secretary Bruce Walker, treasurer Lisa North and president Royce George. Picture by Bradly Jurd.

BATHURST'S local branch of Family of League is set to host their first event of the year and a first as a newly rebranded organisation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.