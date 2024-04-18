Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

All tickets sold, record crowd locked in for Carrington Park NRL clash

Updated April 18 2024 - 5:38pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A LATE surge in sales has Bathurst's latest NRL clash at Carrington Park officially sold out.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.