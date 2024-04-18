All tickets sold, record crowd locked in for Carrington Park NRL clash

A LATE surge in sales has Bathurst's latest NRL clash at Carrington Park officially sold out.
There had been almost 9000 tickets sold for this weekend's match between the Penrith Panthers and the Wests Tigers as of earlier this week, but the latest information from Bathurst Regional Council is that 12,000 tickets have now been snapped up.
That means there will be no tickets available at the gate before the game kicks off this Saturday, April 20 and a new Carrington Park NRL crowd record will be set.
The record NRL attendance for Carrington had, up until this year, stood at 11,253 for the 2022 match between the Panthers and the Newcastle Knights.
Last year's match between the Panthers and the Tigers gave that record a nudge, though, when a crowd of 11,055 turned up even though the weather was atrocious.
Deputy mayor Ben Fry says 75 per cent of the tickets sold for this Saturday's game are from outside the 2795 postcode and accommodation in the city is sitting at 85 per cent bookings.
News about the big crowd for this Saturday's match means it will be two busy weekends in the city in a row following the Royal Bathurst Show from April 12 to 14 that was held in perfect autumn weather.
