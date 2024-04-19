Did we see your superstar skills at the Play Like a Panther Super Clinic?

KICKING it with the best of the best, that's what the kids of the Bathurst Rugby League community were able to experience on Thursday, April 18.
The Penrith Panthers NRL team, as well as representatives from NRL, headed to George Park for the afternoon hours to help the next generation of footy superstars hone their skills.
The kids at the Play Like A Panther Super Clinic were able to learn the top tricks and tips from those at the top of their game, and they had a blast while doing it.
Kicking, catching, tackling and running drills were all a part of the activities on the day, and attendees even had the chance to meet and greet their favourite players.
Hundreds of people headed to the top oval to take part in the action, or even to just catch a glimpse of rugby league royalty.
They donned their pink Panther jerseys, and some were even brave enough to represent the merchandise of rival footy teams.
Regardless, the day was all about celebrating the one thing that brings all fans together - the love of the game.
It was all a part of the excitement leading up to the Bathurst NRL clash at Carrington Park, which will take place on Saturday, April 20, between the Penrith Panthers and the West Tigers.
A Western Advocate representative attended the event and snapped some photos of the smiling families on the day. Is there anybody you can recognise?
