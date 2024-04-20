Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Council

Orange moves another step closer to housing greyhounds development after Kennerson's closure

MW
William Davis
By Matt Watson, and William Davis
Updated April 20 2024 - 4:54pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A NEW multi-million-dollar greyhound track is reported to be one step closer in Orange.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

William Davis

William Davis

Journalist

Covering local government and breaking news in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Got a story? Contact me at william.davis@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.